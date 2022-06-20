F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,405 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Medtronic stock opened at $88.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.73. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

