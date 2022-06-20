F&V Capital Management LLC Buys 185,531 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 151.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,531 shares during the period. Conagra Brands makes up 3.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.09.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $31.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

