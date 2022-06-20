F&V Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

F&V Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK opened at $53.22 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.