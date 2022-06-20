F&V Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,757 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 4.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in FedEx by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,789 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,032 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 43.8% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 12,519 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in FedEx by 6.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,094 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $229.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

