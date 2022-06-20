F&V Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,980,000 after purchasing an additional 105,822 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $374.71 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.42.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

