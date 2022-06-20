GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.43.

GDS stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. GDS has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $81.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDS will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of GDS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,025,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of GDS by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,556,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,392,000 after purchasing an additional 658,515 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

