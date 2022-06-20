GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.69.
About GEE Group (Get Rating)
