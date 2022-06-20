Genesis Shards (GS) Trading Up 4.5% This Week

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $170,577.98 and approximately $1,874.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00108028 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.38 or 0.00687159 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00090257 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars.

