Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Raised by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,165,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 687,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,433,000 after buying an additional 201,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 518.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,973,000 after buying an additional 173,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $127.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

