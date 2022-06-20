GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,090 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of GeoPark worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark during the third quarter worth $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 240.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPRK traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,838. GeoPark Limited has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $249.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.82 million. GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 134.85% and a net margin of 12.95%. Equities research analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

