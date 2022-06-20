Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 153.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 11,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.9% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 405,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,124,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $58.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

