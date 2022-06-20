GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.93–$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.00 million-$402.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.86 million. GitLab also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.23 EPS.

Shares of GTLB opened at $44.01 on Monday. GitLab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in GitLab by 174.6% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 611,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after buying an additional 27,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of GitLab by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 612,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,369,000 after buying an additional 112,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 88.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after buying an additional 200,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.