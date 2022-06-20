Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:GBBKU) Quiet Period Will End on June 20th

Global Blockchain Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GBBKU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, June 20th. Global Blockchain Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 10th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Global Blockchain Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

GBBKU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

