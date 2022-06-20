GNY Trading 13.3% Lower This Week (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $921,548.54 and approximately $23,247.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GNY has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

