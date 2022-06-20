Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Acquired by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $1.80 on Monday. Gold Resource Co. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

