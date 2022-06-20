Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,761,000 after buying an additional 2,182,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,878,000 after buying an additional 789,494 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,008,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,688,000 after purchasing an additional 316,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,595,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,942,000 after purchasing an additional 291,929 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $72.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

