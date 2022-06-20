Golos Blockchain Market Capitalization Achieves $563,311.60 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a market capitalization of $563,311.60 and approximately $175.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009599 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 298,757,908 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

