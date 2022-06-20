GPM Growth Investors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop makes up about 4.3% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Walker & Dunlop worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $2,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at $2,928,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of WD traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,516. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.18. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WD. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.