GPM Growth Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,239,000 after purchasing an additional 136,392 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 565,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after acquiring an additional 254,224 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 70,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 63,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,026. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

