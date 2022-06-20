Halma (LON:HLMA) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($36.17) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,595.20 ($31.50).

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 1,898.50 ($23.04) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,270.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,519.30. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,270 ($39.69). The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The company has a market cap of £7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.53 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

In other Halma news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($30.77), for a total transaction of £912.60 ($1,107.66). Also, insider Tony Rice bought 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,922 ($23.33) per share, with a total value of £58,832.42 ($71,407.23).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

