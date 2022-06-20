Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.59. The stock had a trading volume of 192,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

