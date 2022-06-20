Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,469 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.80. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.70.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,318,711. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.