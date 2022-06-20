Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 630 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 62,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $179.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,845. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.49. The firm has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.