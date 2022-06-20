Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for about 1.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $261,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,495,000 after buying an additional 120,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,289,000 after buying an additional 114,233 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $10.93 on Monday, hitting $292.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,468. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -213.68 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.49 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.40.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,652 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

