Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,320 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.79. 70,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,604. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.