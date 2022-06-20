Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $114.73. 486,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,803. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

