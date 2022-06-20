Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Unity Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,386. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,468. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.