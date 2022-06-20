Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $476,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 255,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $22.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $635.22. The stock had a trading volume of 36,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is $865.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1,033.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.08 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,649.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

