Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,230 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.80. 482,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,502,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average is $64.27. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

