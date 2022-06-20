Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,561,000 after purchasing an additional 267,255 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,818,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,085,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,226,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,145,000 after buying an additional 57,665 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,169,000 after buying an additional 20,826 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.84. 30,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,751. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.59. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.55 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

