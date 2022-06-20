Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) PT Lowered to GBX 925 at Berenberg Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLYGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($15.17) to GBX 925 ($11.23) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($15.96) to GBX 1,205 ($14.63) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($19.30) to GBX 1,530 ($18.57) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.03) to GBX 1,530 ($18.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($17.96) to GBX 1,224 ($14.86) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,314.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $46.92.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

