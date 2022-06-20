Harvest Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.73 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.73 million and $26.37 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $33.52 or 0.00165612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011106 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009126 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000070 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 696,495 coins and its circulating supply is 678,017 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

