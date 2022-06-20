HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Westbridge Capital Management LLC

Westbridge Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 596,743 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 29.5% of Westbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Westbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of HDFC Bank worth $61,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after buying an additional 6,776,659 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,729,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,792,000 after buying an additional 2,670,315 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 399.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,811,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,860,000 after buying an additional 1,448,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,665 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 76,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.