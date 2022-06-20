Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00082839 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00020591 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016442 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00279372 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00051339 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

