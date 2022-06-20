HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($47.92) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HFG. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($92.71) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.13) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($92.71) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($91.67) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of HFG opened at €28.13 ($29.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.92. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €31.13 ($32.43) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($101.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.71.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

