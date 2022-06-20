Honest Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $355.00 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $856,493.41 and approximately $355.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00111131 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.57 or 0.00958381 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00082953 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00502277 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

