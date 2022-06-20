Humana (NYSE:HUM) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $510.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $493.38.

HUM stock opened at $428.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $472.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $443.01 and its 200 day moving average is $433.62.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. Humana’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

