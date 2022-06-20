Hush (HUSH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $507.00

Hush (HUSH) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. Hush has a market capitalization of $624,360.67 and approximately $507.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hush has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00314539 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00080988 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00067945 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004447 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars.

