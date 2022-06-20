Hush Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $502,855.29 and $118.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hush has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00331596 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00082265 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00067483 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003412 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

