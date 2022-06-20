Idle (IDLE) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.21 Million

Idle (IDLE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 30% against the US dollar. Idle has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $8,080.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.82 or 0.01135148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00106343 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00079753 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00496618 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,197,470 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

