Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lessened by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 741.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 112,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $178.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.33 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.11.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

