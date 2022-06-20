iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMBI. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Shares of iMedia Brands stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.88. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 37.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that iMedia Brands will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iMedia Brands news, CEO Tim Peterman sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $26,296.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 611,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,420.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eyal Lalo bought 390,880 shares of iMedia Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $1,200,001.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,223,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,583.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.