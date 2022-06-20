IMS Capital Management Acquires 520 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 0.9% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in FedEx by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,032 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.8% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 12,519 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,094 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.8% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock opened at $229.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $304.59.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

