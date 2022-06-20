IMS Capital Management Acquires Shares of 5,555 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.