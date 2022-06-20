IMS Capital Management Buys 3,700 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.3% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 143,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,530,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,623,000 after buying an additional 444,403 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 297,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 90,934 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.