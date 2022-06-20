IMS Capital Management Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

IMS Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,947,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 66,623 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

