IMS Capital Management Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $310.69 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

