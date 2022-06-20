IMS Capital Management Has $7.35 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IMS Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.9% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 26,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 71,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $211.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.26 and a 200-day moving average of $265.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

