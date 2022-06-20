IMS Capital Management Has $874,000 Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

IMS Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Luis Machuca purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,714.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $16.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

