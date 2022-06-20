IMS Capital Management Invests $208,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 904.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $77.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

